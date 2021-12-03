Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $22.57 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

