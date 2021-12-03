Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,420 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ennis were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 82.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 138.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

