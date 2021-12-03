Morgan Stanley Has $7.05 Million Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Agenus worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.02 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

