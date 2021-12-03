Morgan Stanley Sells 42,770 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,770 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

