Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.62 million, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.