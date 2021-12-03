Morgan Stanley Has $7.30 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 908.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

