Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,420 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $534.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

