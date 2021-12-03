Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $308,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcimoto by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUV. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

