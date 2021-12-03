Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 1,853.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.