Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.82 Million

Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $50.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.40 million and the highest is $51.23 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.20 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $534.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

