Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.82 Million

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $50.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.40 million and the highest is $51.23 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.20 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $534.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Further Reading: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.