Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $316,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veru were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 31.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a P/E ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.