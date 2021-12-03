Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

