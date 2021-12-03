Millennium Management LLC Buys 411,712 Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 326.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEG opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 235,000 shares of company stock worth $574,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

