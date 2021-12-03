Millennium Management LLC Sells 27,693 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 144,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 143.09, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

