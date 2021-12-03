Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

