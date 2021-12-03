Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

EBON stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

