Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRNX. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

