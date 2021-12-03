Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

