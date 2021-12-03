Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $175.62 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

