Credit Suisse AG Has $150,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

CHS opened at $5.42 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

