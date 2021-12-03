State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,439 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

