Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 186.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.58 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $681.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

