Credit Suisse AG Has $189,000 Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 32.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $431,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142,662 shares of company stock worth $7,334,439. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

