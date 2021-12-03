Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,565 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of FIXX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.55. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

