Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Evofem Biosciences worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.41 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

