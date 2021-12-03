Roth Capital Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $260.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

