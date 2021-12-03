Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 265% compared to the typical daily volume of 882 call options.
CTIC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.