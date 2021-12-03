Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 265% compared to the typical daily volume of 882 call options.

CTIC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

