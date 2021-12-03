Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
