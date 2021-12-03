Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.