Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

