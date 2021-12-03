Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $124.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

