Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 319,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.36 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

