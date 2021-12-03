Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of United Natural Foods worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.53 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

