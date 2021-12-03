Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.68 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

