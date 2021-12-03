Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $1,119,583.78 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $316.06 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.79 and a 200 day moving average of $294.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

