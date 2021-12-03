Insider Buying: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CEO Purchases $996,930.00 in Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KD opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kyndryl has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $52.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

