Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.
HRMY opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.16 and a beta of -0.28.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.