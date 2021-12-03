Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.16 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.