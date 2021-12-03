Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 143,162 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gold Resource by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.82 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.