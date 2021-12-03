Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Graybug Vision worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

