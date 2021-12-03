Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,468 over the last ninety days. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

