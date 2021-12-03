Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 432,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

STSA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

