NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares outpaced the industry year to date. The company posted mixed fiscal first quarter results, with earnings topping estimates while sales lagged. Its revenues and earnings improved year over year. Strong NIKE Direct sales, led by the return of traffic to stores and digital momentum aided results. Product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations continued to drive digital sales. In fiscal 2022, NIKE expects consumer demand to remain robust driven by its strong customer connections and brand momentum. However, the company has been battered by supply-chain woes and the closure of Vietnam and Indonesia factories, resulting in product shortages. Wholesale revenues reflected negative impacts due to lower availability of inventory supplies owing to the worsening delays in transit. The company lowered the fiscal 2022 view.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

