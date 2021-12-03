Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.