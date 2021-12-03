Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.