State Street Corp Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 72,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPCE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

