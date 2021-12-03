State Street Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.