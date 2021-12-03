Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.56% of Target Hospitality worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $79,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.55 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

