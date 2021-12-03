Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $911,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,641,000.

TPOR stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

