Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

