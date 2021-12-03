Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.67. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 35,203 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market cap of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

