DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of DarioHealth worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

DRIO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

